Peterborough Phantoms take on another perfect side this weekend

The irresistible force takes on the immovable object in National League and Cup ice hockey battles this weekend.

By Alan Swann
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 2:00 pm
Glenn Billing scored twice for Phantoms against Bees last weekend. Photo: Tom Scott.
While Peterborough Phantoms were seeing off Bees 6-3 at Planet Ice and Basingstoke 5-2 on the road in their opening two competitive matches last weekend, Leeds Knights were impressively hammering Telford Tigers 7-4 at home and Raiders 6-2 in Romford.

Phantoms are in Leeds on Saturday (6.30pm face off) before hosting the return game at Planet Ice 24 hours later (5.30pm).

