Phantoms head coach Slava Koulikov.

​Peterborough Phantoms have signed British forward Tom Palmer from National Ice Hockey League rivals Sheffield Steeldogs.

​The 22-year-old played 98 games and scored 20 points in two NIHL seasons with Sheffield.

Plamer came up through the junior system in Sheffield before going on to join the Nottingham Lions in NIHL 1, where he played 53 games, notching eight goals and eight assists.

In the 22/23 season Palmer was also given the honour of captaining the Great Britain University team in the United States.

Phantoms head coach Slava Koulikov said: “Every coach and player I have spoken to only has good things to say about Tom.

"He is young and hungry, can play in the top six positions and also does a really good job on role lines.

"Tom is a responsible player who understands hockey well on and off the puck and is not afraid to go to dirty areas. He has great potential, takes hockey seriously, and I am looking forward to working with him next season.”

Palmer added: “I am excited to be joining Phantoms and looking forward to continuing my own personal development. Slava is building a strong side, capable of pushing on all fronts and I hope I can contribute to the team’s success next season.”

Other new close-season signings for Phantoms are netminders Hayden Lavigne and Luke Clark, plus Finnish forward Janne Laakkonen.

Netminders Jordan Marr and Tyler De La Bertouche, plus forward Lukas Sladkovsky have all left the club.