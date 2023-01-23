It was another great weekend for Peterborough Phantoms.

In that time the city side have beaten National League title favourites Leeds Knights twice, won the first leg of the League Cup semi-final at the home of the current leaders MK Lightghtning and avenged a brutal home defeat at the hands of Sheffield Steeldogs.

Last night’s 6-3 win over the Bees was more routine as Phantoms moved onto 60 points for the season, the same as Leeds (who have 3 games in hand) and one fewer than MK .

Phantoms fielded back-up netminder Ryan Bainborough to give in-form star Jordan Marr a well-earned rest and he had to show sharpness in the early stages to keep the visitors at bay.

And when Phantoms did take control of the contest they eased into a 3-0 lead by the end of the first break. Ralfs Circenis ripped an effort into the top corner to give Adam Goss no chance in the 12th minute and on the powerplay Ales Padelek set up Martins Susters for 2-0. Some stick-handling brilliance from Lukas Sladkovsky saw him set up Circenis for his second of the night in the final minute of the frame.

The second period picked up in a similar fashion to the way the first ended, as Glenn Billing ripped an effort home to make it 4-0 at 20:13.

Bees did get on the board on the powerplay, though. With Circenis sitting a holding penalty, Brendan Walkom scored from close range to reduce the deficit back down to three.

But Phantoms took a four-goal lead into the second break as Sladkovsky laid another chance on a plate, this time for Austin Mitchell-King to tap in from a matter of inches from goal.

The visitors got the third period scoring underway, as Josh Martin found the net from close range after some poor play in the Phantoms’ defensive zone.

And the Bees were right back in it with just under 10 minutes to play, as JJ Pitchley blasted an effort into the back of Bainborough’s net.

But Billing secured the result in the closing moments, scoring a short handed empty net goal from his own defensive zone.

