Peterborough Phantoms suffer second period woes in two Autumn Cup defeats

Phantoms netminder Jordan Marr in action against Telford. Photo: Matt Sludds.

Luc Johnson put the Phantoms ahead at Swindon against his former club. His hard work paid off as he went hard to the net and applied the finishing touch to a Nathan Pollard assist.

Tomasz Malasinski equalised for the home side with 11:11 played with a blast from close range after good work from Cats’ player coach, Aaron Nell.

And their second came with just over half of the game played, Balint Pakozdi the recipient of another Nell assist after the Phantoms got caught mid-change and the Cats broke 4 on 1.

Nathan Pollard celebrates a goal for Phantoms against Telford. Photo: Matt Sludds.

Former Phantom Eddie Bebris made it 3-1 just over a minute later with a blue line blast, before Nell grabbed a goal of his own to seal a difficult few minutes for the Phantoms.

Malasinski collected his second of the night with a goal almost identical to his first to make it 5-1, before Jordan Marr added several more saves to his list to stop the scoreline increasing further.

Ales Padelek pulled one back late on for the Phantoms, by finding space in the offensive zone before ripping his shot past Renny Marr.

And anoher difficult second period saw Phantoms fall to defeat against Telford.

Phantoms celebrate a goal against Telford. Photo: Matt Sludds.

Nathan Pollard got them off to a good start, however, as he took a pass from Corey McEwen to slot home the opening goal of the game.

Glenn Billing made it two with 12:14 played. After taking a pass from Ales Padelek, Billing sent his shot over the shoulder of Telford goalie Jordan Lawday and into the top corner.

Finley Howells put Telford on the board with a close range finish amidst a goalmouth scramble, before Sam Watkins capitalised on good work from Scott McKenzie and Andy McKinney to tie the game going into the first intermission.

Austin Mitchell-King put the Tigers ahead with just over five minutes played in the second period, before veteran forward Jason Silverthorn made it 4-2 as the game approached its half way mark.

Jonathan Weaver struck Telford’s fifth unanswered goal by firing home a laser of a slap shot from the blue line, leaving Phantoms’ goalie Jordan Marr with no chance.

Phantoms pulled one back in the third through Padelek. Billing did well to jump out of the penalty box, take a pass from Duncan Speirs and lay the puck on a plate for the Czech forward to fire past Lawday.