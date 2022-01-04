Peterborough Phantoms suffer a nightmare start to 2022 with two defeats and 16 goals conceded
Peterborough Phantoms suffered a nightmare start to 2022 with two defeats and 16 goals conceded.
The city side thrashed their high-flying neighbours MK Lightning 7-2 in their final outing of 2021, but a depleted line-up was beaten 7-2 at home by in-form Telford Tigers on New Years Day.
And last night they travelled to bottom club Raiders with another understrength squad and they were crushed 9-1, their heaviest defeat of the season.
Phantoms are now joint bottom points-wise alongside Raiders and Bees.
Phantoms were 2-0 down at the end of the first period at Raiders, but shipped five unanswered goals in the middle stanza.
And it was 9-0 before Jarvis Hunt claimed a consolation goal in the final 90 seconds. He was assisted by Morgan Clarke-Pizzo.
It was always going to be tough against Telford who led 3-0 after one period and 5-0 after two periods. Phantoms managed to share the final period thanks to goals from Duncan Speirs and Tom Norton. Glenn Billing assisted on both goals.
Telford are now top of the National League table.
Phantoms are next in action at Basingstoke on Saturday (January 8) before hosting Swindon at Planet Ice on Sunday (5.30pm).