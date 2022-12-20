Phantoms coach Slava Koulikov. Photo: Shaun Barker-Davis SBD Photography.

The city side were crushed 7-2 at lowly Hull Seahawks on Sunday in their last National League outing before back-to-back games against title rivals MK on Boxing Day (away, 7.30pm) and December 27 (home, 5.30pm).

Phantoms did scramble a 2-1 win at Basingstoke Bison on Saturday and will spend Christmas Day in second place, level on points with leaders Leeds Knights who have three matches in hand.

MK are third, a point behind Slava Koulikov’s men with one game in hand.

Goals from Ales Padelek and Duncan Speirs gave Phantoms a 2-0 lead at Basingstoke, but they to had to survive some heavy late pressure after the hosts pulled a goal back.

Phantoms were level at 1-1 after one period in Hull thanks to a Padelek goal, but collapsed before Lukas Sladkovsky grabbed a late consolation goal.

Phantoms will also play MK Lightning in a two-legged National League Cup semi-final next month.

The first leg will take place in MK on Thursday, January 19 (7.30pm face-off) with the return at Planet Ice on Friday, January 27 (7.30pm).

Phantoms finished second after the group stages with MK third. Group winners Leeds Knights tackle Sheffield Steeldogs in the other semi-final.

The home leg is not covered by Phantoms season tickets, so all fans wishing to attend the game will need to purchase tickets for this match. Season ticket holders’ seats will still be reserved for this fixture.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.gophantoms.co.uk or from the Planet Ice Box Office.

