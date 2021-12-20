Peterborough Phantoms sting the Bees to return to winning ways

Jasper Foster was Phantoms man of the match against Bees. Photo: Matt Sludds

The city side won 4-2 with goals from man of the match Jasper Foster, Tom Norton, Nathan Pollard and Ales Padelek. There was also an encouraging display from back-up netminder Ryan Bainborough.

Foster gave the Phantoms the perfect start when he ripped an effort into the back of the net with 3:37 played.

But the Phantoms needed their goalie to keep them ahead, and Bainborough did exactly that, making several fine stops to keep the lead intact.

And Bainborough and his teammates enjoyed the rewards for his heroics in the final minute of the period. When Padelek teed up Norton, who fired in a trademark slap shot to double the Phantoms’ lead going into the first intermission.

The Bees did get on the board with 4:54 played in the second period. Import forward Dominik Gabaj found himself in the right place at the right time to notch the visitors’ first goal of the evening.

Both sides had chances to score on the powerplay, but the Phantoms actually profited from a short handed goal as the second period went on. Pollard capitalised on a breakaway chance to go to the backhand and send the puck into the back of the net.

However, Josh Smith struck the Bees’ second of the game just 50 seconds later, meaning the Phantoms went into the second intermission with just a one goal lead.

Padelek sealed the deal with just over 10 minutes to play, though. The veteran Czech forward found space in the centre of the zone to get a shot on net, and it found its way in to send the Phantoms fans into raptures.

The Phantoms dealt with the final 10 minutes professionally, and comfortably held out for a return to winning ways.