Peterborough Phantoms start their play-off campaign with a bang
Peterborough Phantoms started their National League play-off campaign with a bang with a 3-0 win at the fancied Swindon Wildcats last night (April 9).
Glenn Billing opened the scoring for Phantoms midway through the second period before late strikes from Ales Padelek and Duncan Speirs completed a terrific victory. The teams clash again at Planet Ice tonight (April 10, 5.30pm).
Phantoms started well with Padelek, Corey McEwen and Jasper Foster all forcing saves from busy home netminder Renny Marr. Jordan Marr, the brother of Remy, was also in fine form for the city side as the first period ended goalless.
Phantoms broke the deadlock finally on 31.04 as Billing tipped a Duncan Speirs shot from the point on the powerplay. A succession of penalties for both teams led to a 5-on-3 for the hosts, but Phantoms resisted all attempts on their goal.
The final period brought greater discipline and a lot more pressure from the home team. Aaron Nell’s side were soon camped in the Phantoms’ zone, but they could find no way through a disciplined an organised defence.
Phantoms’ man of the match Jordan Marr made a couple of key saves, while Luc Johnson, Will Weldon and Nathan Salem came close at the other end,
Thankfully on 57.28 Padelek jumped on a puck played by Brad Bowering into the neutral zone and broke one-on-one with Renny Marr, coolly slipping the puck under the goalie’s pads for the two-goal cushion.
Wildcats pulled their goalie for the extra attacker in favour of an extra attacker, but Padelek, Billing and Speirs combined to skate the puck up the ice and the latter calmly finished to complete the scoring on 58.56.