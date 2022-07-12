Peterborough Phantoms start their National League campaign at home

Peterborough Phantoms start their competitive season at home to Bees at Planet Ice on Friday, September 16.

By Alan Swann
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 1:03 pm
New Phantoms signing Ralfs Circenis. Photo from Sheffield Steeldogs.
The National League has 11 teams and 56 regular season games followed by play-offs and championship finals weekend on April 15/16 in Coventry.

Teams meet either three times or twice home and away depending on the length of trip.

The first games home and away between each team will count towards the League Cup competition which also has a knockout stage.

FIXTURES: Sep 16 BEES (H), 17 Basingstoke (a), 24 Leeds (a), 25 LEEDS (H).

Oct 1 Bristol (a), 2 TELFORD (H), 8 Swindon (a), 9 SHEFFIELD (H), 15 Telford (a), 16 RAIDERS (H), 22 HULL (H), 23 Hull (a), 29 MK (a), 30 MK (HOME).

Nov 6 BASINGSTOKE (H), 12 Bristol (a), 13 SWINDON (H), 19 BEES (H), 20 Sheffield (a), 26 Bees (a), 27 BRISTOL (H).

Dec 3 Raiders (a), 4 RAIDERS (H), 10 Leeds (a), 11 SWINDON (H), 17 Basingstoke (a), 18 Hull (a), 22 HULL (H), 26 MK (a), 27 MK (H).

Jan 1 RAIDERS (H), 2 Bees (a), 7 SHEFFIELD (H), 8 Hull (a), 14 Leeds (a), 15 LEEDS (H), 21 Sheffield (a), 22 BEES (H), 29 SWINDON (H).

Feb 5 Raiders (a), 11 TELFORD (H), 12 Bees (a), 19 MK (H), 22 Telford (a), 25 Basingstoke (a), 26 BASINGSTOKE (H).

Mar 4 Swindon (a), 5 SWINDON (H), 11 MK (a), 12 BRISTOL (H), 18 Raiders (a), 19 SHEFFIELD (H), 25 Sheffield (a), 26 TELFORD (H).

Apr 1 Bristol (a), 2 HULL (H).

