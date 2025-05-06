End of an era at Peterborough Phantoms as coach Koulikov joins National League rivals

Slava Koulikov. Photo Alan Storer.

It’s the end of an era at Peterborough Phantoms as coach Slava Koulikov has left the city’s ice hockey club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Koulikov asked to be released from his contract at Planet Ice to sign a three-year contract with National League rivals Sheffield Steeldogs and the club reluctantly agreed.

Phantoms have won six trophies during Koulikov’s 11 years at the club. They lost in the final of the National League play-off final last month after winning the final 12 months earlier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Koulikov also won the play-offs with Phantoms in 2014-15 and in the unforgettable 2018-19 campaign he steered his club to a treble of Autumn Cup,, National Cup and a Southern play-off title. In 2022-23 Phantoms won the National League Cup under Koulikov.

Slava Koulikov. Photo SBD Photography

Koulikov issued a long statement of thanks to the club and its staff on www.gophantoms.co.uk.

It read: “Eleven years is a long time in life and in sport and I’ve been lucky to share the last 11 years of my life with you all. The times we have all shared have been amazing. There has been highs and lows, wins and losses, championships and the hard defeats, but we’ve done it all together. The friendships made and the moments I’ve shared with you all will remain with me for the rest of my life.

"There are so many people that I want to thank for my time with the Phantoms! I'm sure I'm missing some names so please don't hold it against me. It has taken an army to build what we have in Peterborough and I want to touch on all the great people that are behind our success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To our coaching staff over the years - Lee, Stu, Bucker, goalie coach Euan, thank you for all the hours and commitment. To equipment guys Callum, Rob, Scoots, David, Baz and KK - thanks for putting up with me and working so hard to make life easier on and off the ice for all of us.

"Thanks to our medical team over the years - Rochelle, Paul, Josh, Nazz and all UPL staff, you have all kept us in top shape to give us every chance at success.We’re lucky to have some of the most talented media people in the league within our organisation. Thanks to our livestream team - Matt, Kev, Dan, Phil, Alan and everyone else who has filmed, commentated or played another part - you provide such an important professional service to fans on a weekly basis and your contribution is invaluable to our club.

"Thanks to our social media team, announcers & DJ - Emily, Tom, Ben, Hayley, Frankie and Nicole - thank you for the countless hours you’ve put in to promoting our club and bringing our fans such extensive and professional coverage of our games. Thanks to the fantastic team of photographers - Tom, Willow, Shaun, Darrill, who have captured all the moments that we have etched in our memories forever.

"Thanks to Phantoms Supporters Club and ticket sellers - Clare, Scott, Mandy, Sandra, Liz, Sue and Jenny, Kirsty, Ben, Evie, Mark, Jackie & Tina - who do so much for the club behind the scenes and help match nights run so smoothly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thank you to all of our other volunteers - Irene and her team in the timekeepers bench, goal judges & stewards - once again, match nights wouldn’t run the way they do without your ongoing support.

"Thanks to our sponsors - your investment and support makes this all work. Without your financial commitment each year and love of this club, we can't put together the teams we do. I hope we have given you plenty to cheer about to keep supporting the Phantoms for years to come.

"To all of our fans - without you there is no team and none of the moments we’ve shared would have been possible. You are the best fans in the league and the way you support us every game is truly amazing. I hope you are all as proud of this club as I am and where we came from over the last 11 years.

"To Jon Kynaston for giving me the opportunity to become the Head Coach of this team in the first place. For having my back and allowing me to have full control and do things my way. I have been so lucky to have you help me on every step of the journey and to get to work every day with such a great friend is something I'll miss so much.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thank you to all owners, past and present - Rob & Sue, Dave & Jo, Lee & Nicki and Nik & Ian for giving me and the guys so much support over the years. Your commitment, passion and love for this club is unbelievable and I’m sure this club will continue to be a success long into the future.

"To our players, past and present - What a group of people, teammates and players that I've been lucky enough to work with here in Peterborough. I am indebted to you and cannot thank you enough for the commitment and sacrifice to the jersey and organisation. We’ve had some amazing times, won trophies with some unforgettable performances and games, and built relationships which ascend the sport of hockey.

"You put your bodies on the line and always cared so much about what it means to be a Phantom. So many great years and so many incredible memories. I am so proud of the culture here in Peterborough and that's down to you guys, long may it continue.

"This organisation is incredible, and I am so proud of everything we've achieved. Winning has been the best, but I'm also so proud of what we've created here… we’ve created a philosophy and a culture to be proud of and a culture which can withhold the test of time - it’s grown and strengthened over the past 11 years and it’s been a privilege to be part of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I could have easily stayed here for the rest of my career as it is such a special place. It’s the place my family have called home for a long time and my daughter has enjoyed growing up and going to school here, but I have an opportunity that I must take at this stage in my hockey career. I love hockey and have a huge desire to find out what I can do in this game. I will miss being a part of what we have here, it has been the best time of my life.

"This team is in incredible hands with all of you behind it. Our owners are unbelievable people and will keep driving this thing forward. I'm very excited for the future of this team and also believe a new coaching voice will be great for the players.

"No words will ever do justice for what I am feeling and how thankful I am to every single one of you. I love this club and I love this city. Thanks to each and every one of you that have made this time in my life unforgettable."