Peterborough Phantoms sign the fast-skating son of a club and GB great

Morgan Clarke-Pizzo is unveiled by Peterborough Phantoms.

Morgan Clarke-Pizzo, the son of ex-Pirate David Clarke, was born in Peterborough and began his career in the Phantoms junior set-up.

In 2014/15, he moved on to continue his development in Nottingham, before heading to North America where he represented the Ontario Hockey Academy in Canada. He then headed into America with the Syracuse Junior Stars, before spending a year with the Utica Junior Comets.

The former GB U20 International most recently played for Nottingham in their cup winning exploits in the Elite Series in 2020/21. His performances in the Elite Series earned him a place with the Panthers for this year, where he will skate each day and play when time allows, but he will play most of his hockey in Peterborough for the next year.

Clarke-Pizzo said: “I’m really excited to get things started with Peterborough since it’s my hometown. I grew up and played here as a junior. I’m also looking forward to working with coach Slava Koulikov and the team to achieve our goals this season.”

Koulikov added: “I know Morgan from GB Under 20s. He’s a fast hockey player and he’ll add speed to our team which is always a bonus. We already have some wheels in the team so it’s nice to be able to add to that. His goals are to play at the highest level he can.

“That suits us really well because when you have someone who is determined, they want to learn and we’re hoping to be the final piece in the puzzle alongside Panthers for him to become an Elite player.

“And of course it also benefits us because if he reaches the levels he wants to reach, he’ll be doing that as part of our roster for a year. We’re looking forward to working with him.