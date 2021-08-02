Peterborough Phantoms sige a promising teenage forward
Peterborough Phantoms ice hockey team have signed promising teenage forward Jasper Foster for the 2021-22 National League season.
The 18 year old began his career in the Coventry Blaze junior set up, before moving on to play for the Swindon Cougars at Under 18 level. He took his first step into senior hockey with Swindon Wildcats 2, hitting seven goals and six assists for 13 points in 19 games.
And now, he makes the move over to Peterborough to continue his development at a higher level and under the stewardship of Phantoms head coach Slava Koulikov
Foster said: “I’m really excited to be part of an amazing organisation and to get on the ice with the team. I’ve heard nothing, but great things about the team, fans and staff and club as a whole, so it was a no brainier for me to sign for them.”
And Koulikov was pleased to seal the deal to bring Foster to Peterborough. He said: “We’re very happy to have added Jasper to our line up for the coming season. He’s a young guy with a lot of potential, but we also believe he has the ability to make an impact on our team. He’s strong on the puck, works hard and has a good shot, so we’re really keen to see how he develops in the coming year.”