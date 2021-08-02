Peterborough Phantoms sige a promising teenage forward

Jasper Foster within a Phantoms graphic.

The 18 year old began his career in the Coventry Blaze junior set up, before moving on to play for the Swindon Cougars at Under 18 level. He took his first step into senior hockey with Swindon Wildcats 2, hitting seven goals and six assists for 13 points in 19 games.

And now, he makes the move over to Peterborough to continue his development at a higher level and under the stewardship of Phantoms head coach Slava Koulikov

Foster said: “I’m really excited to be part of an amazing organisation and to get on the ice with the team. I’ve heard nothing, but great things about the team, fans and staff and club as a whole, so it was a no brainier for me to sign for them.”