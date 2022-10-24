Callum Buglass scored for Phantoms in Hull. Photo: Tom Scott.

It’s been a tough start for a team who only entered the competition this season and they’ve now lost all 12 of their fixtures after a 9-3 defeat against Phantoms at Planet Ice on Saturday and an 8-0 drubbing at home 24 hours later.

In contrast Phantoms have now won their last eight matches and have joined unbeaten Leeds Knights at the top of the table, although the city side have played two games more.

Ralfs Circenis and Duncan Speirs scored two apiece in the first meeting with Ales Padelek, Tom Norton, Glenn Billing, Leo Markey and Lukas Sladkovsky also on target.

Phantoms scored four times in the second period in Hull as they strolled to another success and their scoring was completed by Archie Salisbury who netted his first senior goal.