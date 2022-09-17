Peterborough Phantoms shine with opening night National League victory
Peterborough Phantoms kicked off the National League season with an impressive 6-3 win over the Bees at Planet Ice on Friday night.
Summer signing Lukas Sladkovsky opened the scoring for the home side with a shorthanded goal on the breakaway in the third minute.
But the lead didn’t last long, as Juha Lindgren sprung Brendan Walkom on a Bees breakaway and he made no mistake with his finish.
Glenn Billing fored Phantoms back in front with just over 10 minutes played, by cutting in from the right wing and ripping a great shot into the top corner.
And Billing struck again moments later, capitalising on a Corey McEwen assist to score from close range.
But the Bees hit back before the end of the first period, as Walkom this time turned provider for Lindgren, who found space out in front to one time an effort past Jordan Marr.
And it was 3-3 four and a half minutes into the second period. as Stuart Mogg found a gap at Marr’s near post to notch a powerplay goal.
Captain Will Weldon shot Phantoms back in front in the 35th minute and Phantoms held that 4-3 lead to the end of the middle period.
Two goals from another summer recruit Austin Mitchell-King stretched the lead to 6-3 with just over 10 minutes remaining and once Phantoms had killed a rare seven-minute short-handed spell – Joe Gretton received a matcg penalty for fighting – they could celebrate a fine opening night win.