​Holders Peterborough Phantoms have secured their place in the semi-finals of the National League Cup.

Ralfs Circenis. Photo: Tony Sargent.

​A 5-2 win at Planet Ice against Sheffield Steeldogs in their only game of the weekend sealed a top four finish in the cup standings.

Phantoms won the cup in thrilling fashion last season with a semi-final success over neighbours MK Lightning and a nail-biting final victory over Leeds Knights, two possible opponents again this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phantoms have been boosted by the return of Ralfs Circenis to the club for the second-half of the season.

Circenis helped Phantoms to their cup success last term before leaving for National League rivals Bristol Pitbulls. He scored 20 goals and contributed 38 assists for the city side over the season.

Circenis delivered 11 points in 15 outings for the Pitbulls this campaign and Phantoms coach Slava Koulikov is delighted to have him back.

"Ralfs is a great person on and off the ice,” Koulikov enthused. “He works hard on every shift and has a real winning mentality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He played a big part in last season’s success and we’re excited to have him back on board to help us achieve our goals this season.”

One of those goals is a repeat cup success and Phantoms booked their last four spot with a strong finish to their final group match against the Steeldogs.

After a goalless first period Phantoms eased into a 2-0 lead in the second stanza with goals from Duncan Speirs and Ivan Björkly Nordström.

Two goals in quick succession early in the final period dragged the visitors level, but Phantoms asserted their superiority with strikes in the final 10 minutes from Ales Padelek, Luke Ferrara and Brad Bowering.

Circenis was awarded an assist on the final goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phantoms are in National League action next weekend when hosting the Hull Seahawks on Saturday (7pm face-off) before travelling to Telford Tigers on Sunday.