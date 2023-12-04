Peterborough Phantoms secure National League Cup semi-final spot as Ralfs returns to the club
A 5-2 win at Planet Ice against Sheffield Steeldogs in their only game of the weekend sealed a top four finish in the cup standings.
Phantoms won the cup in thrilling fashion last season with a semi-final success over neighbours MK Lightning and a nail-biting final victory over Leeds Knights, two possible opponents again this season.
Phantoms have been boosted by the return of Ralfs Circenis to the club for the second-half of the season.
Circenis helped Phantoms to their cup success last term before leaving for National League rivals Bristol Pitbulls. He scored 20 goals and contributed 38 assists for the city side over the season.
Circenis delivered 11 points in 15 outings for the Pitbulls this campaign and Phantoms coach Slava Koulikov is delighted to have him back.
"Ralfs is a great person on and off the ice,” Koulikov enthused. “He works hard on every shift and has a real winning mentality.
"He played a big part in last season’s success and we’re excited to have him back on board to help us achieve our goals this season.”
One of those goals is a repeat cup success and Phantoms booked their last four spot with a strong finish to their final group match against the Steeldogs.
After a goalless first period Phantoms eased into a 2-0 lead in the second stanza with goals from Duncan Speirs and Ivan Björkly Nordström.
Two goals in quick succession early in the final period dragged the visitors level, but Phantoms asserted their superiority with strikes in the final 10 minutes from Ales Padelek, Luke Ferrara and Brad Bowering.
Circenis was awarded an assist on the final goal.
Phantoms are in National League action next weekend when hosting the Hull Seahawks on Saturday (7pm face-off) before travelling to Telford Tigers on Sunday.
The city skaters tackle Bristol (away) and Solway (home) the following weekend before a hectic spell of four matches in six days over the festive period against MK (home, Dec 27), MK (away, Dec 28), Raiders away (Dec 30) and Raiders (home, Jan 1).