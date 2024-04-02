Peterborough Phantoms received a big boost ahead of the National League play-offs
The city side will travel to Slough for the first match on Saturday (6.30pm) with the return fixture at Planet Ice the following night (5.30pm).
Phantoms then have back-to-back fixtures with regular season table toppers Leeds Knights at home on Saturday April 13 (7pm) and away on Sunday, April 14 (5.15pm).
It’s then a double header weekend against Hull Seahawks away on Saturday, April 20 (5.30pm) and at home on Sunday, April 21 (5.30pm).
Phantoms finished fifth in the regular season standings, six points behind fourth-placed Hull and 34 points behind Leeds,
Bees are the lowest ranked qualifiers having finished eighth, 12 points behind Phantoms, so Slava Koulikov’s men will want a fast play-off start this weekend.
The city skaters lead the head-to-head against Bees 3-2 having won the last three meetings, including a 5-4 success last Saturday, although never by more than two goals.
Phantoms warmed up for the post-season action up in fine style by also beating third-place finishers Swindon Wildcats 3-1 at Planet Ice on Sunday.
Ivan Björkly Nordström, Leo Markey and Lukas Sladkovsky scored against Swindon, while top scorer Luke Ferrara struck his 50th goal of the season against the Bees having passed 100 points for the campaign the week before.
Austin Mitchell-King scored twice in this game with Joe Gretton and Tom Norton also on target.
Ferrara will be a key man in the play-offs. He skippered Phantoms to play-off success in 2015 and he’s been in superb form since returning to the club for the start of this season.
Ferrara has given the club a huge play-off boost by signing a new two year contract.
Ferrara said: “This is and always will be my home and I’m looking forward to having my son watch me and taking him around after wins on home ice!”
Coach Koulikov added: “Beyond his impressive statistics, Luke embodies the true spirit of a team player, demonstrating invaluable leadership both on and off the ice. His commitment to the club is unwavering.”