Ales Padelek scored for Phantoms against Telford. Photo Darrill Stoddart.

Phantoms won the match 5-4 with a Callum Buglass goal in the second minute of sudden death extra time to book a place in Sunday’s final against league champions Leeds Knights in Coventry (4pm). Leeds looked in top form in their semi-final as they powered past Swindon Wildcats 7-2.

Tom Lea reports from Coventry for the Phantoms…

In front of a sold-out crowd at the Coventry Skydome, the Phantoms were bolstered by the return of Brad Bowering and Lukas Slodkovsky, both of whom has missed last Sundays clash with the Seahawks in Peterborough.

Telford started the stronger of the two teams, but Jordan Marr was standing tall in the Phantoms goal, blocking everything the Tigers could send his way. It was the Phantoms who opened the scoring on 14:51 when Luke Ferrara found Jarvis Hunt who fired home from close range.

Phantoms extended their lead on 24.54 when Sladkovsky fired the puck home past Brad Day in the Tigers goal. Less than two minutes later we were back to a one-goal game, when Harry Ferguson netted past Marr.

Ferguson took a Delay of Game penalty on 32.24, but Phantoms’ powerplay failed to take advantage and when Tigers Scott McKenzie picked up the puck on a breakaway his shorthanded goal drew the teams level again at 33.46.

Phantoms kept fighting and on 36.56 Connor Glossop gave the Phantoms the lead once more. Ales Padelek picked up the puck behind the Tigers net, and whilst the Tigers defence stood and watched him, he found Glossop in front of the net for the simplest of goals.

With the clock running down, Padelek showed the Tigers why he is so dangerous on the puck as he skated through their defence before a deft backhand put the puck behind Brad Day and gave the Phantoms a 4-2 goal lead on 39.14. It was Padelek’s 250th career goal.

Tigers kept up the pressure in the final period and pulled a goal back on 48.34 thanks to Finley Howells. The levelled the game on 56.40 when James Smith made a pass from the corner which found Joe Aston unmarked in front of the Phantoms goal.

With the teams tied after 60 minutes, the game went into five minutes of 3-on-3 sudden death overtime. Tigers started the stronger of the teams, but on 1.16 a Phantoms attack saw Callum Buglass fire the puck into the Tigers goal and the Phantoms were into the ‘Grand Final.’