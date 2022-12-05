Jarvis Hunt scored for Phantoms against Raiders at Planet Ice

There was a routine 5-3 win at Raiders for the city side on Saturday, before a 17-goal spectacular at Planet Ice against the same opponents on Sunday which Phantoms won 10-7!

Ten wins in a row for Phantoms coupled with a 4-1 home defeat for Leeds at the hands of in-form Swindon last night means the top two are locked together at the top of the table ahead of their clash in Yorkshire next Saturday.

Phantoms surged clear in the final period in the away game at Raiders after sharing 4 goals in the opening 40 minutes. Man of the match Ales Padalek scored twice with Jarvis Hunt, Lukas Sladkovsky and Tom Norton also on target.

Ales Padelek was man of the match for Phantoms at Raiders. Photo: Tom Scott.

The third period in the re-match the following night yielded 11 goals with Phantoms netting seven of them.

It was only 1-0 after one period with Glenn Billing converting after a Padelek shot was saved.

It took until almost the middle of the second period for the next goal to go in and it was the Phantoms who got it again as Norton found space in the left circle to rip his shot into the far top corner.

The teams then shared four goals before the second break with Padelek and Corey McEwen the man on the mark for Phantoms.

And then the fireworks really began. Callum Buglass extended Phantoms’ advantage with a goal 41 seconds into the final period and there was soon a goal for Martins Susters, his first in a third a spell at the club.

Jasper Foster added Phantoms’ seventh which led to a first-team debut for young city netminder prospect Tyler De La Bertouche.

Duncan Speirs made it 8-3 on the powerplay, assisted by Padelek and Billing before the visitors pullled a couple of goals back.

But Foster got Phantoms moving again by smashing in a ninth goal on 51 minutes and Padelek scored the 10th after Raiders had climbed back to 9-7.

