Peterborough Phantoms put to the sword twice by the Leeds Knights
Unbeaten sides Peterborough Phantoms and Leeds Knights clashed twice in the National Ice Hockey League Over the weekend.
And it was the Knights who emerged victorious in both games to preserve their perfect start to the season, winning 5-2 on home ice on Saturday and 7-4 on the road on Sunday.
Knights roared into a 4-0 lead on Saturday before Will Weldon pulled a goal back for Phantoms. Austin Mitchell-King made it 4-2 early in the third period, but the home side eased clear in the final stages.
Goals from Glenn Billing and Tom Norton saw Phantoms 2-1 up at home and another for Billing and one for Corey McEwen made it 4-3 to the city side on 44.38.
But it then went horribly wrong as Knights finished the final period with a run of four unanswered goals.