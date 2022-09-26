Peterborough Phantoms put to the sword twice by the Leeds Knights

Glenn Billing scored twice for Phantoms against Leeds Knights on Sunday. Photo: Tom Scott.

And it was the Knights who emerged victorious in both games to preserve their perfect start to the season, winning 5-2 on home ice on Saturday and 7-4 on the road on Sunday.

Knights roared into a 4-0 lead on Saturday before Will Weldon pulled a goal back for Phantoms. Austin Mitchell-King made it 4-2 early in the third period, but the home side eased clear in the final stages.

Goals from Glenn Billing and Tom Norton saw Phantoms 2-1 up at home and another for Billing and one for Corey McEwen made it 4-3 to the city side on 44.38.