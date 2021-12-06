Peterborough Phantoms pushed the National League leaders all the way before accepting a narrow defeat

Duncan Speirs is on the way down for Peterborough Phantoms against Swindon. Photo: Darrill Stoddart.

A tight, low-scoring encounter was a bit of a surprise given the form of the two sides with Swindon player-coach Aaron Nell notching the only goal of the first period.

And the second period followed suit, with neither side creating many good scoring chances leaving the visitors to take their 1-0 lead into the final session.

But the third period started with a bang, for the visitors at least with Reed Sayers finding time and space in front of Jordan Marr’s net to convert Emil Svec’s pass for a 2-0 lead.

Action from Peterborough Phantoms v Swindon. Photo: Darrill Stoddart.

The Phantoms began to get more pucks and people to the net as the game ticked over into the final five minutes, and they got their rewards for doing so with 4:37 to play.

Glenn Billing got the Phantoms on the board with a close range finish after Brad Bowering’s initial blue line effort was kicked away by Renny Marr.

And the Phantoms put the pressure on as the game ticked towards its conclusion, but ultimately fell short in their pursuit for a leveller.

Tom Norton did go toe-to-toe with Swindon’s Chris Jones, however, with the Phantoms man comfortably getting the upper hand on his combatant.

Phantoms netminder Jordan Marr in action against Swindon. Photo: Darrill Stoddart.