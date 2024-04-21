Phantoms can celebrate a place at the National League Finals Weekend. Photo SBD photography.

Phantoms won a topsy-turvy game 6-5 in overtime thanks to top scorer Luke Ferrara’s decisive goal and will travel to Coventry next weekend to try and bring some silverware back to Planet Ice. They complete their play-off programme at home to the Seahawks today (5.30pm).

As per the Phantoms website, the game was end-to-end from the first puck drop and the first goal fell in favour of the Phantoms. Jarvis Hunt was the man who got it when he dispossessed Brock Bartholomew behind the net, skated out in front and finished well on the backhand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seahawks were back on level terms moments later though as Jordan Fisher pounced on a rebound to put the home side on the board.

Austin Mitchell-King scored for Phantoms in Hull. Photo SBD Photography

Ferrara then had a golden chance to put Phantoms ahead when he was awarded a penalty shot for being hauled down by Tom Stubley, but a mixture of netminder Jordan McLaughlin and the post denied the Phantoms man.

Hull took the lead just shy of the 10-minute mark when Bobby Chamberlain took a nice feed by Emil Svec to rip an effort into the bottom corner. But they didn’t hold the lead for long either, as Lukas Sladkovsky found the top shelf from a tight angle to score a well-worked powerplay goal.

Austin Mitchell-King put Phantoms back in front with a clever finish from to the left of goal, only to see Chamberlain grab his second of the game to send the sides into the first intermission all square.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second period scoring began right away as Hunt collected his second of the night. When he was released on a breakaway by Tom Norton and saw his first effort kicked away, he gobbled up the rebound to put Phantoms 4-3 ahead.

Sladkovsky then capped a brilliant Phantoms powerplay as, after a number of efforts were blocked, saved and cleared off the line, the Czech forward found space to blast from the middle of the zone.

It was clear by now that no lead was a safe lead and Hull got themselves back to within one before the end of the second, as Owen Sobchak found a way past Jordan Marr from in close.

It was all or nothing for Hull going into the third, with the home side knowing they needed four points from the two games with the Phantoms over the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phantoms sat in and defended well, but did create chances of their own as Mitchell-King and Ferrara went within inches of finding the net.

But the lone goal of the third period was scored by the Seahawks, when Svec redirected a Sobchak effort past Marr and into the net.

Both sides pushed for the regulation win, but the game headed into overtime.