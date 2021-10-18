Peterborough Phantoms name their new captain and ex-skipper sees his number 17 shirt ‘retired’ in recognition of his service to the club.

Will Weldon.

Weldon has been at the club for 10 years and he will be assisted by forward Glenn Billing and defenceman Callum Buglass.

Weldon said: “It’s such a huge honour to take on the captaincy of this club. I have some big shoes to fill but I am excited for the opportunity to lead the team in this upcoming season.”

Weldon effectively replaces James Ferrara as club captain. Ferrara retired from ice hockey at the end of the last competitive season to be played (2019-20) and Phantoms have ‘retired’ his number 17 shirt in recognition of his service to the club.

James Ferrara (left) with his brother Rob.

Ferrar said: “I really want to says a huge thank you to everyone who has watched, cheered, supported, coached or helped me or the team out in any way. Thank you to all the great players and people I’ve had the pleasure to play alongside or against. And a huge thank you to my family and all they have given up to be able to support me – this is for them as I wouldn’t be here without their support.

“I consider captaining the club for seven years an honour, and I am proud to have enjoyed so many successful seasons with the treble year being my personal highlight.”