Peterborough Phantoms lose their top scorer, but sign a teenage defenceman
The veteran Czech finished his eighth season at the club with 508 points which included 250 goals. He is the second-highest points scorer and has the third most goal assists.
Padelek said: “It’s been an amazing 8 seasons as a Phantom. Thank you all for making my days here unforgettable. I will miss you all!”
The club commented: “We would like to thank Padi for the huge contribution he has made to hockey in Peterborough. He has been an essential part of the team’s success over the years.”
Phantoms have signed Lithuanian-born defenceman Nojus Venskutonis for the 2024-25 season.
Venskutonis is only 17 and arrives from a spell in Finland, but Phantoms head coach Slava Koulikov believes he has recruited a player with enormous potential.
Koulikov said: “I’m really excited to see Nojus join us, as I’ve heard a lot of good things about him. He has tons of potential and he is hungry and determined to become the best he can be.
"As a coach, you can’t ask for anything else from a young player joining your team.
"I like my defencemen to play a certain way and Nojus has all the credentials to fit in and become an important member of our defensive group.
"Of course, he will need time, as every kid moving up to senior hockey does, but with our defensive group, where guys help and support each other, it will be a smooth transition and Nojus will settle quickly.”
Venskutonis last played for KPK in the U20 Suomi-Sarja League where he played 22 games putting up 9 points.
He started his junior hockey in Dundee for the Dundee stars U16 and U19 teams.
Venskutonis said: “I am very honoured to be joining the Phantoms’ family. I am really looking forward to developing as a player and hopefully to be a good addition in another successful season for the club.”