Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough Phantoms kept in touch with the leading pack in the National League with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Solway Sharks at Planet Ice on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was the only game of the weekend for the city side so a win was vital to keep up with those above them. It was also a quick chance to avenge a 7-2 drubbing in Scotland just over a week earlier. Phantoms are sixth in the standings, but just four points behind leaders MK Lightning ahead of a trip to bottom club Telford Tigers on Wednesday (October 30).

Solway’s first visit of the season to Planet Ice meant a return to Phantoms for their outstanding long-serving netminder Jordan Marr. Predictably he was named man-of-the-match for the visitors, while his replacement in the home net Hayden Lavigne excelled for Phantoms in a tense struggle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a cagey opening Phantoms struck first in the eighth minute as Cam Hough and Janne Laakkonen teed Callum Buglass up in front of goal. Marr thwarted Nathan Salem’s chance to quickly make it 2-0 and Laakkonen flashed a shot just wide from a great position to leave the score at 1-0 at the end of the first period.

Tom Palmer (right) celebrates Phantoms second goal against Solway with goalscorer Scott Robson. Photo Paul Young

But the Sharks levelled on 25 minutes through Nolan Gardiner after a two-on-one break and Marr kept his side on terms with fine stops from Tom Palmer, Tom Norton and Brad Bowering.

Phantoms wouldn’t be denied though and they were back in front in the 33rd minute as Scott Robson netted after fine work from Palmer and Joe Gretton. They held that lead until the end of the second period.

But, once more Gardiner struck at the start of a period to drag his side level only for Phantoms to get back in front within 60 seconds as Hough pounced to deliver a lovely finish following good work from Luke Ferrara.

And that’s how it stayed despite some frantic action at both ends of the ice.