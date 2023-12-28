An heroic comeback by Peterborough Phantoms just fell short against National League leaders MK Lightning at Planet Ice on Wednesday night.

Lukas Sladkovsky was Phantoms man of the match against MK. Photo: SBD Photography.

The city skaters were 3-0 down after just seven and a half minutes, but hit back to draw 4-4 and force sudden death overtime.

But it was MK who found the winning goal courtesy of a brilliant finish from GB international Ross Venus.

Phantoms, who loaned youngsters Torran Anderson (17) and Conor McNulty (19) from Widnes to bolster their ranks for the busy festive programme, still picked up a point from the game. They visit MK for the return game tonight (Thursday, 7.45pm faceoff) before back-to-back clashes with Raiders, in Romford on Saturday (5.15pm) and at home on New Year’s Day (7.30pm).

Goals from Mack Stewart, former Phantom Corey McEwen and Rory Hermann saw MK storm into a big early last night which they held until the first interval before Phantoms found their feet.

Austin Mitchell-King, Lukas Sladkovsky and Jasper Foster all saw good efforts saved by visiting netminder Will Kerlin before Sladkovsky pounced on a rebound from a Luke Ferrara shot to put Phantoms on the board at 23.50.

And with 26:53 played Phantoms got themselves back to within one as Ivan Björkly Nordström scored from in close after good work by Ferrara and man of the match Sladkovsky.

A powerplay strike from Liam Stewart made it 4-2 to the visitors before the halfway point in the match, but they failed to score again for the final 30 minutes of regular time.

It was 4-3 by the second break as Anderson claimed a debut goal following good work from Tom Norton.

And Phantoms were level on 46.29 as Ferrara scored from a Callum Buglass pass.

Both sides traded chances in the closing stages as Norton went close on the powerplay, before Marr pulled off a fantastic save to deny Dillon Lawrence a shorthanded breakaway goal with two seconds left on the clock.