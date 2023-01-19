Phantoms celebrate their Sunday night win over Leeds. Photo: SBD Photography.

And they are now in very confident mood going into Thursday night's big National Cup semi-final at MK Lightning.

Phantoms first travelled to Yorkshire on Saturday night and returned triumphant after claiming a thrilling 5-4 success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They then hosted the Knights on Sunday, and once again edged a close encounter as they won 3-2, a result that saw them move level on points with the Knights, who were replaced at the top of the pile by MK.

MK are one point better off than Phantoms and Knights as it has got incredibly tight at the top!

On Saturday, Phantoms had to withstand a fierce figthback from Knights after racing into a 5-1 lead after the second period, their goals coming from a Martins Susters hat-trick and singles from Duncan Speirs and Brad Bowering.

On Sunday, it was Knights who got off to a flyer as they took an early lead, but Phantoms hit back to level through Tom Norton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors were soon ahead again though as Grant Cooper netted, and they led 2-1 at the end of the first period.

The second period saw Phantoms dominate and they levelled through Susters, before taking the lead with less than 10 minutes remaining, Ralfs Circenis on target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

That set up a thrilling finale as Leeds looked for a leveller, but Phantoms held on to claim a crucial win and complete a perfect weekend.

Susters was name the Phantoms man of the match in both fixtures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phantoms now face a hectic few days as they travel to old foes Lightning for that National Cup semi-final clash on Thursday (start 7.30pm) before another two-match weekend in the National League.

On Saturday they are back in Yorkshire as they travel to Sheffield Steeldogs (start 4pm) before returning for a home date with Bees on Sunday (start 5.30pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Star man Susters was buzzing after the winning weekend, and is now looking forward to taking on MK in the cup

"The whole team was amazing in both matches," said Susters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It just shows what we are capable of when we work as a team together, and that we can achieve anything.

"It was a great weekend for the team going into the cup semi-final against MK, and everybody is buzzing now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If we can put that sort performance in then we can beat any team in the league."

The National Cup semi-final second leg takes place at Planet Ice on Friday, January 27 (7.30pm faceoff).

Advertisement Hide Ad