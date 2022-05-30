Phantoms skipper Will Weldon receives a guard of honour from the players before his testimonial match at Planet Ice. Photo: Darrill Stoddart

Weldon was awarded a testimonial by the club after 10 years loyal service and current and former Phantoms players all turned out to pay homage to a popular teammate in front a decent crowd at the city rink.

For the record ‘Team Blue’ beat ‘Team White’ 11-9, but the scoreline was incidental to the night itself.

Weldon, a forward, joined Phantoms in 2011 and has stayed with the club since then. He had previously played exclusively for Nottingham from under 16s to Elite League level.

The teams that took part in Will Weldon's testimonial match at Planet Ice. Photo: Darrill Stoddart.

Weldon is expected to stay at Phantoms for another National League campaign in 2022-23.

"I have been proud to represent Phantoms for so long,” Weldon said. “And I will br proud to represent them in the future.”