Peterborough Phantoms have signed a record-breaking teenage hotshot

Phantoms legend Ales Padelek (pictured) has been mentoring new club signing. Photo Darrill Stoddart.

Peterborough Phantoms have signed exciting young forward Alex Rushby on a two-way deal with Nottingham Lions.

Last season, the 16 year-old notched a huge 74 points in just 13 games for Nottingham Lions’ U18’s, while also helping himself to 33 goals and 42 assists for 75 points for the Lions’ NIHL1 side which was a divisional record for an under 18 player. He was a teammate of Phantoms’ legend Ales Padelek last season.

The Lions will retain the first call on Rushby for the coming campaign, but he’ll feature for the higher level Phantoms when schedules allow.

Rushby told the Phantoms website: "I’m really excited to be joining the Phantoms and taking the next step in my development. I feel I have flourished over the last few years in Nottingham, building on my season-on-season performances.

"I’m proud of everything I’ve achieved throughout my junior career, and when stepping up last season to senior hockey with the Lions, and now it’s time to push myself even further.

"The pathway opportunity offered by the partnership with Peterborough gives me the chance to learn from experienced players, and that was a massive influence in my decision

"I’ve already learned so much from Phantoms legend Ales Padelek and I’m really grateful for his guidance both on and off the ice. He has also told me the Phantoms fans are some of the best around, and I can’t wait to get out there and give everything I’ve got in front of them."

Phantoms head coach Ashley Tait said: “Alex comes highly regarded and I’m looking forward to working with him. He had interest from other clubs so it says a lot that we’ve been able to secure him on a 2-way agreement.”