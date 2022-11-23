Peterborough Phantoms have cruised into the semi-finals of the National League Cup

Goaltender Jordan Marr was in great form for Phantoms in Sheffield. Photo: Darrill Stoddart.

Teams play for cup as well as league points in the first 20 games of the season and Slava Koulikov’s men qualified in third place behind Leeds Knights and MK Lightning with three games to spare.

They could yet overhaul both clubs.

Sheffield Steeldogs are also in the last four despite losing 4-1 at home to Phantoms last Sunday.

That completed a six-game winning streak for the city side who had cruised to a 5-3 success over Bees at Planet Ice 24 hours earlier.

Phantoms are in league and cup action again this weekend at Bees on Saturday and at home to Bristol Pitbulls on Sunday and there will be no easing up as league points are also at stake.

Cup standings: 1 Leeds P17 33pts, 3 MK P19 31pts, 3 Phantoms P17 28pts, 4 Sheffield P18 25pts, 5 Swindon P18 19pts, 6 Raiders P18 19pts, 7 Telford P19 18pts, 8 Basingstoke P18 13pts, 9 Bristol P17 10pts, 10 Bees P19 10pts, Hull P18 4pts.

Phantoms trailed 1-0 at the end of the first period in Sheffield, but turned the game on its head with two goals from ace marksman Ales Padalek and strikes from Glenn Billing and Duncan Speirs.

Goaltender Jordan Marr won the club’s man-of-the-match prize after a fine personal display.

Back-up netminder Ryan Bainborough was between the pipes against Bees and her did a fine job as Phantoms eased into a 3-0 first period lead with goals from Billing, Corey McEwen and Lukas Sladkovsky.

The Bees kept battling and reduced the arrears with a fierce slapshot early in the second period as the game became very messy which didn’t suit Phantoms.

It was 4-1 to Phantoms on 33 minutes with McEwen on target after taking a face off win from Sladkovsky to finish past the goalie with ease.

The visitors actually won the final period 2-1, but Phantoms were never in danger of getting caught, especially after Ralfs Circenis netted his side's final goal on the powerplay with help from Brad Bowering and Sladkovsky.

