Peterborough Phantoms have a great chance to make it eight wins in a row

Phantoms ace Joe Gretton. Photo: Darrill Stoddart.

Hull, who have yet to pick up a point in 10 matches, visit Planet Ice on Saturday (7pm) before hosting Slava Koulikov’s side on Sunday (5.30pm).

And Phantoms couldn’t be in better form after making it six wins on the spin by beating reigning league champions Telford Tigers 2-1 on the road last Saturday and Raiders 7-4 at home on Sunday.

Will Weldon grabbed the winning goal at Telford six minutes from time after Joe Gretton had shot the city side in front in the first period.

Phantoms then blew Raiders away in the opening 20 minutes at Planet Ice as they stormed into a 5-1 lead.

"The Telford win was the most satisfying,” Gretton, who also contributed an assist against Raiders, insisted.

“To beat the well-drilled reigning league champions needed a strong team effort.

"I haven’t been at my best this season, but I thank Slava for showing his faith in me by giving me plenty if ice time.

"I hope I repaid him.”

National League and Cup standings: 1 Leeds P9 18pts, 2 MK P9 16pts, 3 Phantoms P10 16pts, 4 Sheffield P9 12pts, 5 Swindon P9 10pts, 6 Telford P10 10pts, 7 BasingstokeP10 10pts, 8 Raiders P10 7pts, 9 Bees P9 5pts, 10 Bristol P9 4pts, 11 Hull P10 0pts.