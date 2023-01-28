Phantoms netminder Jordan Marr saves a penalty shot in the cup semi-final against MK. Photo: SBD Photography

Phantoms held a 1-0 lead from the first leg in MK and twice they had to come from a goal behind before securing a 4-3 win on the night and a two-goal success on aggregate.

But Slava Koulikov’s heroes couldn’t relax until Duncan Speirs slotted the puck into an empty net 3 seconds from full-time! MK had pulled their netminder in favour of an extra outfield skater 90 seconds from time in a bid to force overtime.

Phantoms struck first with a short-handed goal through Austin Mitchell-King, assisted by Callum Buglass and Ales Padelek in the seventh minute.

Phantoms fans are on their feet in the National League Cup semi-final win over MK. Photo: SBD Photography.

But the visitors were level within a minute when Ed Knaggs fired through traffic and past Phantoms netminder Jordan Marr.

MK immediately had a chance to take the lead on the night when they were awarded a penalty shot, but Marr stood up tall to thwart Sam Talbot and it remained 1-1 at the first break.

Talbot made amends 90 seconds into the second period to shoot MK into a 2-1 lead, but Phantoms soon levelled as Will Weldon’s won a face-off, drove towards goal and slotted home on 23.21.

MK regained the second leg initiative through Bobby Chamberlain in the 33rd minute which prompted some superb attacking play from Phantoms who found MK netminder Jordan Hedley in outstanding form. He made big saves from Duncan Speirs, Callum Buglass and Mitchell-King efforts within the space of six minutes to set up a thrilling final period which started with the teams level on aggregate.

Phantoms star Lukas Sladkovsky is sandwiched by two MK players. Photo: SBD Photography.

Something had to give in the third period as two top sides slugged it out and eventually it did, happily in Phantoms’ favour. Man-of-the-match Scott Robson pounced on a rebound with just three minutes to go to send the Phantoms fans into raptures.

Speirs’ strike put gloss on a terrific night.

Phantoms will face league title favourites Leeds Knights in the two-legged final with the dates to be confirmed.

Leeds beat Sheffield Steeldogs 5-3 in their semi-final second leg on Friday to complete a 10-5 aggregate win.