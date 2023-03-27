Lukas Sladkovsky was in fibe goalscoring form for Phantoms over the weekend. Photo: SBD Photography

They were back in regular National League action at Sheffield the following night and perhaps predictably were beaten 9-5, but superb powers of recovery 24 hours later enabled Phantoms to fight back from an early deficit to pip Telford Tigers 5-4 at Planet Ice.

Phantoms now look destined to finish third in the final standings with just two matches to go at Bristol on Saturday and at home to Hull on Sunday (5.30pm) before the fun and ferocity of play-off hockey begins.

The city side were 5-1 down after the first period in Sheffield and 7-2 behind after two period before rallying to ‘win’ the final frame. Brad Bowering, Joe Gretton, Lukas Sladkovsky. Glenn Billing and Jasper Foster scored the Phantoms’ goals.

Phantoms were 2-0 down after seven minutes against Telford, but a hat-trick from Sladkovsky, including a goal five seconds into the second period, plus strikes from Tom Norton and Ralfs Circenis put the city side 5-2 up.