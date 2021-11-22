Peterborough Phantoms finish strongly to see off Knights at Planet Ice

Action from Phantoms v Leeds at Planet Ice. Photo: Darrill Stoddart.

The city side scopred four times withoit reply in the final period. It was a terrific reaction to a 4-0 defeat at the home of league Sheffield Steeldogs 24 hours earlier.

But last night didn’t start well for the Phantoms, who fell behind with just 1:01 on the clock. When netminder Jordan Marr’s pass was intercepted by Brandon Whistle, Adam Barnes was on hand to apply the simple finish from close range.

And things got worse as the game approached the 10-minute mark. Sam Zajac doubled the lead for the visitors, capitalising on his own rebound after the initial save by Marr.

Phantoms netminder Jordan Marr in action against Leeds Knight. Photo: Darrill Stoddart.

But the Phantoms began to find their feet and reduced the deficit to one goal through Nathan Salem.

And Morgan Clarke-Pizzo levelled the scores at 32:21, capitalising on good work by Nathan Pollard to one time the puck into the bottom corner.

Brandon Whistle put the Knights back in front, before Barnes picked up a second of the night to extend the Knights’ lead back to two.

A big third period was needed for the Phantoms, and they certainly delivered. Tom Norton got the final frame off to the perfect start by drilling an effort into the top corner in the opening minute of the period.

Phantoms celebrate a goal against Leeds Knights. Photo: Darrill Stoddart.

And Norton was on hand again to tie the game, finding the top corner of the net after a great cross-crease pass by Salem.

The effective game-winning goal came from Callum Buglass, who took a feed from Ales Padelek and found the top corner with an effort on the power play.