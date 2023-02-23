Tom Norton (left) in action for Phantoms. Photo: SBD Photography

The city side emerged from a tough battle with a 3-1 win, but they were sweating on the outcome until 5 seconds from time when Tom Norton’s clinical finish into an empty net sealed the points.

Telford had pulled their netminder in favour of an extra outfield skater as they searched for a late leveller.

Rory Herrman fired the hosts in front in the 10th minute at the start of a home powerplay, but Ales Padelek quickly equalised with help from Callum Buglass and Norton.

Phantoms netminder Jordan Marr needed to be at his sharpest to keep his side on terms, but it was 1-1 at the end of the first period and that’s how it remained after two periods despite pressure from both sides.

It was Brad Bowering who claimed the vital go-ahead goal in the 45th minute with Austin Mitchell-King and Martins Susters credited with the assists.

That was the signal for some frantic home pressure, but Marr stood firm and Scott Robson delivered one superb block before Norton settled the nerves in the final minute.

Third-placed Phantoms have closed the gap on second-placed MK to four points ahead of a double-header weekend against mid-table Basingstoke.