Peterborough Phantoms edged out by local rivals in a mini-classic at Planet Ice
Peterborough Phantoms and neighbours MK Lightning delivered another mini-classic in the National League at Planet Ice on Sunday.
There were nine goals, some great attacking play, some superb goaltending and even a post-game rumble to satisfy a healthy crowd.
Sadly Phantoms were beaten 5-4 after the action that really mattered as MK gained revenge for their recent National League Cup semi-final defeat.
It’s left the city side playing catch-up at the top-of-the-table. Phantoms are third, six points behind MK and eight points behind leaders Leeds Knights.
Slava Kolikov’s men played catch-up for most of last night’s match as they trailed 0-1, 2-3 and 3-4 before equalising on every occasion.
But Sam Talbot’s hat-trick goal for MK early in the third period ultimately proved decisive and left Phantoms rueing a penalty shot failure from Austin Mitchell-KIng in the opening period.
MK goaltender Jordan Hedley saved that shot on his way to the man of the match award. Phantoms netminder Jordan Marr was named his side’s man of the match.
Ales Padelek and Duncan Speirs fired Phantoms 2-1 in front in the first frame after an early MK strike, but it was 2-2 after one period and 4-4 after two periods with Ralfs Circenis and Corey McEwen on target for the hosts.
But Phantoms couldn’t find the game-tying fifth goal despite heavy late pressure with frustrations and tempers boling over after the final buzzer.