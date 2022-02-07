Peterborough Phantoms crush local rivals after losing a penalty shootout in Leeds

Tom Norton scored twice for Phantoms against MK Lightning

It was an eventful contest, but the game didn’t get off to the best start for Phantoms as Liam Stewart’s close range finish put the Lightning ahead on the powerplay in the sixth minute.

Their lead didn’t last long, though, as Tom Norton ghosted in at the back post before lifting an effort into the roof of the net.

And the Phantoms hit the front through Petr Stepanek with three minutes remaining in the first period. He took a pass from Callum Buglass and wristed a shot into the top shelf from the centre of the zone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sean Norris tied the game with 6:33 played in the middle period, only to see the Phantoms regain their lead less than a minute later – Duncan Speirs capitalising on a tap in after Ales Padelek’s shot was saved.

And as the game ticked past the midway point, Phantoms scored the goal of the game. Good play between Corey McEwen and Brad Bowering allowed Norton to pinch into the play, and when he was picked out in the middle of the zone, he put the puck to twine with a fantastic finish.

The next twist wasn’t long in arriving as Stewart picked up his second of the night for MK, again from close range, to put the visitors within one at 4-3.

But Glenn Billing restored the two goal lead with an effort through the legs of visiting netminder Brandon Stones, to round off the scoring for the period.

As the middle frame reached its end, Ross Green and Hallden Barnes-Garner took on Jasper Foster and Joe Gretton respectively. The MKL pair both received additional two minute penalties for instigating the scuffle.

Stewart was on a hat-trick for the visitors, and the opening minute of the third period almost provided him with his third of the night, but his effort pinged the pipes on the Phantoms goal.

And the Phantoms made him rue that missed chance, as Billing notched his second of the night with 6:16 played in the third, by taking the puck out in front and lifting it over Stones’ shoulder and into the top corner.

Jarvis Hunt rounded off the scoring. Brad Bowering picked up another assist, as he centred the puck for the onrushing Hunt, to slot under Stones and into the back of the MK net.

The win meant the Phantoms took three of the four available points this weekend, following Saturday night’s penalty shot defeat in Leeds.

Phantoms led 4-1 in Leeds, but the hosts scored three times in just over a minute to tie the game midway through the second period.

There was no further scoring in normal time or in five minutes overtime so the game went to a penalty shootout which Leeds won.