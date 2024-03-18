Jarvis Hunt has agreed to stay with Phantoms next season. Photo Tom Scott.

​The city side secured their spot in the post-season action earlier this month, but they’ve lost five of their last six matches after weekend defeats at home to Telford Tigers and at Raiders.

Phantoms remain fifth having won 25 of 50 National League games, but there is a gap of eight points or more to the teams above them.

They travel to third-placed Hull Seahawks this Saturday before hosting Raiders at Planet Ice on Sunday (5.30pm). Their final two regular season matches are against Bees (away) and Swindon Wildcats (home).

The play-offs start on the weekend of April 6/7.

Young Louis Kynaston shot Phantoms ahead with his first senior goal against Telford, but the Tigers were 3-1 ahead at halfway before top scorer Luke Ferrara pulled a goal back.

Phantoms pushed hard in the final period with Jasper Foster hitting the crossbar before Austin Mitchell-King and Ivan Björkly Nordström spurned breakaway opportunities.

Foster, Scott Robson, Mitchell-King and Billy Thorpe were credited with assists.

Phantoms went down 5-1 to Raiders the following night and it would have been a much heavier defeat without the excellence of netminder Jordan Marr.

Phantoms led through a Lukas Sladkovsky goal after one period before the game started slipping away.

HUNT HANGS AROUND

Forward Jarvis Hunt has agreed to an eighth year as a Phantom.

The 22 year-old has extended his current contract to the end of the 2024-2025 season.

