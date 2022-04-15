Peterborough Phantoms coach got satisfaction from his side’s start to the play-off campaign

Glenn Billing (white, left) has just scored for Phantoms against Swindon at Planet Ice. Photo: Darrill Stoddart.

Phantoms won 3-0 at Swindon Wildcats before losing at home 4-3 to the same opponents last weekend. Swindon are the highest ranked team in the group having finished second in the regular season standings.

Phantoms tackle Basingstoke twice this weekend with a trip to Hampshire on Saturday (April 16, 6.30pm face-off) followed by a return fixture at Planet Ice on Sunday (5.30pm).

“We played a really good game in Swindon,” Koulikov enthused. “It’s not often that Swindon get shut out on their own ice, or any ice for that matter, so to come home with a 3-0 win under our belts was a huge credit to the guys and how hard they worked to execute the game plan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Sunday was slightly different, although the atmosphere in the rink was really good as always. There was a real play-off feel inside the rink and it was good to be part of even though we didn’t get the result we wanted this time.

“I thought we played well in stages, but it wasn’t as complete as the performance in Swindon.

“Overall it’s not a bad start to the play-offs though and we’ll regroup and be ready to play against Basingstoke. They’re another hard working team who play a full 60 minute game on any given night, so we need to make sure we’re ready and our compete level has to be where it needs to be.”

Basingstoke secured a shock 2-1 win in Sheffield last Saturday, but lost the home game to the Steeldogs 4-2.

Phantoms have to finish in the top two of the group to reach play-off finals weekend in Coventry (April 30/May 1).

The city side finish their group matches with a double header against Sheffield, away on Friday, April 22 and at home on Sunday, April 24.

Phantoms officials have asked the club’s fans to turn up wearing white for the home play-off games as part of a ‘whiteout’ promotion.

Free white towels were handed out to the first 600 fans through the doors at Planet Ice last Sunday so they could be waved during the game!