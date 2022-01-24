Peterborough Phantoms bounce back to beat Bison after a Saturday night derby defeat

Phantoms celebrate a goal against MK. Photo: Darrill Stoddart.

Phantoms went down 3-2 at MK to end a four-game winning streak, but they consolidated their mid-table place in the National League standings with a 6-3 home success over Basingstoke.

But they didn’t have it all their own way against the lowly Bison as the visitors took an early lead through player/coach, Ashley Tait, who redirected Brendan Baird’s blue line effort past Phantoms netminder Jordan Marr.

Tom Norton got the Phantoms back on level terms with an absolute screamer of a slapshot, before Jarvis Hunt sent Slava Koulikov’s side into the first intermission with the lead, courtesy of a tap in.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ales Padelek of Phantoms bears down on the Basingstoke goal. Photo: Darrill Stoddart.

It didn’t take the Bison long to level the scores early in the second period, as Aidan Doughty picked out George Norcliffe with the cross crease pass, and the latter found the finishing touch.

Hunt notched his second of the night from close range, tapping home once again after good work by Petr Stepanek.

As the third period went on, it began to feel like the next goal was going to be crucial, and that’s exactly how it turned out to be.

Glenn Billing was the man who found that goal to restore the two-goal advantage, before Corey McEwen ripped home from close range to stretch the lead out.

Joe Gretton of Phantoms in an unusual position during the game against Basingstoke. Photo: Darrill Stoddart.

Zack Milton pulled one back for the Bison with a smart finish from out in front, but Petr Stepanek concluded the scoring with his first goal since his return to Phantoms.

After a goalless first period at MK, Phantoms twice fought back to equalise through goals from Tom Norton and Morgan Clarke-Pizzo before the home side won the match with just over two minutes to go.

Marr saved a penalty shot in the final period.