Peterborough Phantoms beaten twice on the opening weekend of the National League season

Action from Phantoms (white) v Leeds. Photo: Matt Sludds.

It capped a disappointing opening weekend of the league season for the city side as they had also lost 7-4 at Basingstoke Bison on Saturday.

But they got off to a strong start last night, as Glenn Billing fed a wide open Duncan Speirs, who hit a one timer past a sprawling Sam Gospel.

Kieran Brown levelled the scores as the period reached its conclusion with a well executed power play move which left Jordan Marr with no chance.

Brandon Whistle put the Knights in front with an unassisted goal, before Joe Coulter doubled the visitors’ lead as the game approached the half-way mark.

Ales Padelek got the Phantoms back within one with a fine solo effort. After his initial effort was well blocked, he took the puck around the net and lifted a backhanded effort into the roof of the goal.

But Whistle scored the goal of the game to restore the Knights’ two goal lead, as he controlled the puck, toe-dragged inside and pulled a smart move to apply the finishing touch.

Jasper Foster notched his first goal as a Phantom to give his side a chance as the game headed into the final 10 minutes, but Matty Davies scored an empty net goal to seal the deal in the final minute.

Phantoms lost a crazy game in Basingstoke. They pulled back from 3-0 down to 3-3 by the end of the second period, but the home side pulled clear again in the final stanza.

Billing scored twice with Will Weldon and Jarvis Hunt also on target.

Phantoms goals:

2:15 (PP 1-0 LK): #38 Duncan Speirs / #72 Glenn Billing (EHG)

28:37 (PP 2-3 LK): #93 Ales Padelek / #72 Glenn Billing (EHG)

49:56 (PP 3-4 LK): #95 Jasper Foster / #11 Scott Robson / #29 Will Weldon (EHG)

Knights goals:

18:11 (PP 1-1 LK): #12 Kieran Brown / #86 Brandon Whistle / #26 Matty Davies (PPG)

24:16 (PP 1-2 LK): #86 Brandon Whistle (unassisted)(EHG)

28:01 (PP 1-3 LK): #9 Joe Coulter / #22 Jordan Fisher / #27 Cole Shudra (EHG)

49:14 (PP 2-4 LK): #86 Brandon Whistle (unassisted) (EHG)

59:25 (PP 3-5 LK): #26 Matty Davies (ENG)

Phantoms man of the match: #45 Callum Buglass