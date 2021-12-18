Peterborough Phantoms beaten as Steeldogs snap up chances at either end of the match

Glen Billing scored for Phantoms at Sheffield.

The game got off to the worst possible start foe the city side when Jason Hewitt converted the first shot of the game. When Matt Bissonnette released him down the right wing, he drove to the centre of the net and beat Jordan Marr on the backhand after just 29 seconds.

But their lead didn’t last long. Phantoms were level again when Tom Barry found Glenn Billing on the breakaway, and Billing applied the finishing touch.

The home side went into the first intermission a goal ahead, though, with Jonathan Kirk converting on the powerplay.

The second period was somewhat of a non-event, with neither side having any major chances to score.

The third period did contain a few decent chances, Bissonnette put one wide for the Dogs, before Billing pinged the Steeldogs’ post.

But the only goal of the final period came with one second left in the game. Lee Bonner sent the puck almost the full length of the ice and into the empty net to seal a win for the Steeldogs.