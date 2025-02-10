Luke Ferrara in action against the Bees last week. Photo Paul Young.

​Peterborough Phantoms’ bid to climb into the top half of the National League table was dashed by a a resilient Hull Seahawks team at Planet Ice on Sunday night.

​Victory on Sunday over their fourth-placed visitors was snatched away by a final period equaliser with Hull going onto to take the win points with a sudden death strike from Emil Svec in overtime.

It finished 6-5 to the Seahawks after a nip-and-tuck contest which saw Phantoms 4-3 up after the first period and 5-4 ahead after the second session.

But they couldn’t find the back of the net in the final 20 minutes so stayed sixth – slap bang in the middle – of the table.

A 6-0 Thursday night win from a bruising encounter with bottom club Berkshire Bees had give the city side hope of progress up the table.

Phantoms will have another crack this Saturday when travelling to the lowly Bristol Pitbulls, their only fixture of the weekend.

They return to Planet Ice on Wednesday, February 19 when Telford Tigers are in town.

The top eight after 54 regular season matches contest the play-offs which were won by Phantoms last year.

Table

MK L 42 30 12 64

Leeds 42 31 11 63

Swindon 42 27 15 60

Hull 42 24 18 43

Sheffield 43 24 19 50

Phantoms 42 23 19 48

Romford 42 19 23 42

Telford 43 16 27 38

Solway 42 16 26 35

Bristol 42 11 31 30

Bees 42 11 31 26

The Seahawks struck early at Planet Ice, but four goals in under two minutes around the halfway mark in the first period saw Phantoms ease into a 3-2 lead.

Can Hough, Luke Ferrara and Austin Mitchell-King scored the Phantoms goals and Hough made it 4-2 soon afterwards after good work from man-of-the-match Ferrara.

But Hull hit back to 4-3 before the buzzer and levelled in the 26th minute only for Ferrara to race clear and finish to put his side back in front 10 minutes later.

But that was as good as it got for Phantoms as the visitors equalised early in the final period and grabbed the winner on the powerplay in the second minute of overtime.