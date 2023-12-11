​Peterborough Phantoms enjoyed the perfect weekend with National League wins at home to Hull Seahawks and on the road at Telford Tigers.

Phantoms head coach Slava Koulikov. Photo: SBD Photography.

​Phantoms lost at home to Hull on the opening night of the season, but there was to be no repeat as the city side battled to a 3-2 win at Planet Ice.

And the following night Phantoms fought back from a 3-1 deficit to win 6-3 in Telford, no doubt to the delight of long-serving head coach Slava Koulikov who has recently celebrated his 10th anniversary in the job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Third-placed Phantoms are now within six points of leaders MK Lightning and boast a six-point advantage over the fourth-placed Seahawks, who have played four fewer matches.

Ales Padelek in action. Photo: Darrill Stoddart.

This weekend Phantoms tackle two of the bottom three with a trip to Bristol on Saturday followed by a game against Solway at Planet Ice on Sunday (5.30pm).

It was tight all night against Hull.

After a goalless first period, the teams scored once apiece in the second period and 1-1 became 2-2 in the final stanza before Austin Mitchell-King grabbed the winning goal 11 minutes from time.

Lukas Sladkovsky and Ales Padelek scored the other goals for Phantoms with man of the match Luke Ferrara claiming two assists and Jordan Marr making many fine saves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phantoms looked in danger of defeat in the first half of the match in Telford.

They started well enough with Sladkovsky opening the scoring in the 15th minute, but the hosts equalised before the first break and eased into a 3-1 lead by the midway point of the match.

Phantoms had run into penalty trouble, but two powerplay goals of their own in quick succession from Padelek and Mitchell-King dragged them level and they were in front by end of period two thanks to a classy finish from Ralfs Circenis.

It was a first goal for the popular forward following his return to the club at the beginning of the month

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phantoms were never troubled in the final period and extended their advantage to 6-3 with goals from man-of-the-match Jasper Foster and Jarvis Hunt.

Foster also supplied the assist for Hunt's goal.

**Phantoms defenceman Billy Thorpe is part of the GB squad currently competing in the Under 20 World Championships Division Two in Dumfries, Scotland.

The Championships finish on Sunday when GB will have played the Netherlands, China, Lithuania, Spain and Korea as they seek promotion to Division One.

GB take on the Netherlands in their opening match on Monday night,