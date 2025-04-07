Cam Hough was in fine scoring form again over the weekend. Photo Paul Young.

Peterborough Phantoms face a tense finish to their play-off group despite two wins at the weekend over the Telford Tigers.

Phantoms won a nailbiter in Shropshire, taking the points on a penalty shootout after a 4-4 draw on Saturday before a strong final period saw them ease home 4-2 against the same opponents at Planet Ice the following night.

Phantoms have now won three of four matches as have league champions Leeds Knights who shared the spoils against Hull Seahawks over the weekend. Hull have won twice, but finish the group stages with two games against the eliminated Tigers, while Phantoms and Leeds meet at Planet Ice on Saturday (7pm face-off) and in Yorkshire on Sunday (5.15pm).

There is a strong possibility all three teams could finish on six points and only two can travel to Coventry for Finals Weekend on April 19/20. Goal difference would then be used to determine placings and Phantoms have a currently have a 10-goal advantage on Hull.

Phantoms netminder Hayden Lavigne in action. Photo Paul Young.

Four points next weekend and Phantoms would top the group and three points would guarantee qualification.

TELFORD 4 PHANTOMS 4

Luke Ferrara, Cam Hough and Janne Laakkonen all kept their nerve in a penalty shootout to bag a vital two points for Phantoms.

The hosts gave everything in their attempt to get their first win of the play-off campaign and they took momentum into overtime by making it 4-4 through Devon Skoleski with under two minutes of the final period to go.

Tigers bossed the added five minutes, but they couldn’t break through and then they found imposing netminder Hayden Lavigne in fine form in the shootout as he saved two home efforts.

Phantoms started brightly enough with Jasper Foster foiled by Tigers goalie Brad Day and Barni Sari striking a post. The city side did take the lead through Cam Hough in the 17th minute, but costly offences from Jarvis Hunt and Nathan Salem left Phantoms playing 3 v 5 for the final moments of the first period and they were punished by powerplay goals for David Thomson and James Smith, with the latter scoring one second before the buzzer.

A strong finish to period one led to a dominant start to period two for the home side and Lavigne made some smart stops before Thomson made it 3-1 on 25.44, but Phantoms were back level before the end of the session as Hough and Tom Norton finished from close range.

Phantoms looked to have won it when Duncan Speirs accepted a pass from Salem and hit a rocket into the roof of the net on 46.17. This followed a spell of pressure which included decent strikes at goal from Richard Hartmann, Louie Kynaston and Austin Mitchell-King shot.

Tigers kept battling though and found that late equaliser, but Phantoms were the deadlier team with their penalty shots.

PHANTOMS 4, TELFORD 2

A perfect play-off weekend was completed as top scorer Cam Hough completed his hat-trick with two final period goals. Phantoms had earlier thrown away a two-goal lead against a team needing a win to keep their own hopes alive.

Phantoms took the lead on 9:06 when good work from Louie Kynaston, Barni Sari and Richard Hartmann in the offensive zone eventually saw Kynaston rip an effort past Day. That proved to be the only goal of the opening period.

But Phantoms came out quickly for period two and good work from Ferrara and Laakkonen set up Hough for his first goal of the night at 20.54

Tigers were determined to make a game of it, though, and their import duo of Eric Henderson and David Thomson looked dangerous going forward. Thomson went close with an effort shortly after Phantoms’ opener, but was denied by a big save from Hayden Lavigne.

Henderson pulled a goal back on 27.37 and Thomas Byrne levelled on the powerplay at 30.20 to make it all to play for in the final 20 minutes.

It was nip and tuck for the first 10, but a powerplay strike from Hough following a Ferrara pass gave Slava Koulikov’s men an advantage they pressed home almost immediately with another tidy finish from Hough.

It had also needed a strong display from Lavigne to keep the Tigers at bay.