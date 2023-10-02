Ice hockey action involving Phantoms. Photo: Darrill Stoddart.

​The city skaters lost their first three matches of the season, but powered to a 10-4 thrashing of Bristol Pitbulls at Plan et Ice on Sunday night.

Phantoms had suffered their third straight defeat 24 hours earlier when losing 8-4 at reigning champions Leeds Knights after winning the first period 3-0.

Luke Ferrara and Lukas Sladkovsky were the stars of the Sunday show as both netted hat-tricks.

The pair netted two apiece in a first period won 4-1 by Phantoms with Ales Padelek claiming two assists.

Martins Susters joined in on the scoring in period two, firstly with a fine first-time finish for 5-1 and then with a lovely individual goal after leaving two visiting defenders in his wake.

Tom Norton made it 7-1 with two minutes of the middle period remaining.

Phantoms replaced star netminder Jordan Marr with young understudy Tyler De La Bertouche for the final period and he was soon beaten by former teammate Ralfs Circenis who moved to Bristol in the close season.

Ferrara completed his hat-trick on 46.13 after being sent clear by Padelek.

Sladkovsky and the deserving Padelek completed the Phantoms scoring before the Pitbulls rallied late on.

After losing their first two matches the previous weekend, Phantoms looked set to claim a big scalp in Leeds in game number three.

They delivered an outstanding first period display to take a 3-0 lead with two goals from Susters and one from Sladkovsky.

Leeds launched their comeback in the middle stanza, equalising at 3-3 and then again at 4-4 after Jarvis Hunts had shot Phantoms back in front.

But the hosts dominated the final period to claim four unanswered goals, including a last-minute effort into an empty net after Phantoms had pulled their netminder in search of a consolation strike.

Phantoms will seek to build on their first win as they entertain Telford Tigers at Planet Ice in Bretton on Saturday (7pm face-off) before travelling to Romford to face the Raiders on Sunday (5.15pm).