Padelek's 200th Peterborough Phantoms' goal seals back-to-back perfect weekends as city side go third

Ales Padelek. Photo: Tom Scott.

The popular Czech forward claimed his milestone strike to seal a 3-2 overtime win over Sheffield Steeldogs at Planet Ice on Sunday.

Phantoms had also won 5-2 at Swindon Wildcats on Saturday to make it six wins in eight National League/Cup matches. Phantoms are now third behind only unbeaten teams MK Lightning and Leeds Knights.

The city side were twice behind against Steeldogs, but Padelek’s first goal, assisted by Tom Norton made it 1-1 after one period and, after a goalless second period, a Norton goal from a Duncan Speirs pass made it 2-2 after 60 minutes.

Padelek then punced in sudden death overtime.

New import Lukas Sladkovsky scored twice in Swindon with Luc Johnson, Austin Mitchell-King and Jasper Foster also on target.

Phantoms took control of this game early, leading 3-1 after one period and then pulling clear in the final stanza after Swindon had got to within a goal at 3-2.