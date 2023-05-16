Nathan Pollard (left) in action for Phantoms. Photo: Darrill Stoddart.

​Pollard (29) has played 12 seasons with the city club split over two spells.

He racked up 389 games and 97 points for the club and has been on four-trophy winning Phantoms teams.

Pollard played for London Raiders in between his times at Phantoms and he intends to continue playing.

Pollard told the club website: “I’m gutted to not be coming back to Phantoms next season.

"I’ve loved every minute of my time playing for the team I grew up idolising. I’ve played with some great players and made lifelong friends.

"The fans have always been special and have made playing in Peterborough the most enjoyable part of my hockey career. I will miss playing in front of them.

"But all things must come to an end eventually and I’m looking forward to wherever the next steps on my hockey journey take me.

"I wish the Phantoms players, staff and fans all the very best for the future.”

Phantoms have seen plenty of comings and goings since the end of last season with forwards Ralfs Circenis and Glenn Billing also departing Planet Ice.

Latvian-born Martins Susters has re-signed with Phantoms though after starting a third stint with the city club midway through last season.

The 24 year-olds has contributed an impressive 212 points in 128 games for the Phantoms, a tally that includes 99 assists.

Susters said: “I am happy to be back playing in front of the best fans in the league next season.

"It was an easy decision for me, a no brainer.

"Slava Koulikov is the best coach in the league and does great things year in year out with the team. I am looking forward to playing with some new and old faces. For sure it will be another great season and another battle for silverware.”

Koulikov added: “Martins is a high-end skilled forward who can set up line mates or find a goal out of nothing.”