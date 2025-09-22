New man at the double as fast-starting Peterborough Phantoms repel the Knights

Cam Hough celebrates his goal against Leeds with the Phantoms' bench. Photo Paul Young.

Summer signing Dillon Lawrence scored twice as Peterborough Phantoms started their National League/Cup season with a terrific 4-3 win over Leeds Knights at Planet Ice on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a fine all-round display from the city side who showed off their attacking prowess in a 4-goal first period, before defending doggedly after the visitors had fought back to 4-3 not long after the match midway point.

Cam Hough had already forced a fine save from Leeds netminder Sam Gospel when Luke Ferrara shot Phantoms ahead in the 6th minute after emerging from behind the goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was 2-0 within a couple of minutes when Lawrence claimed his first competitive goal for the club and 3-0 on 15 minutes when Hough converted expertly following a lovely pass from Corey McEwen.

Dillon Lawrence in action for Phantoms against Leeds Knight. Photo Paul Young.

The Knights responded quickly through import defenceman Matt Staudacher after home netminder Hayden Lavigne had made a good initial save from Kieran Brown’s effort.

But fittingly Phantoms had the last word after a dominant opening period when another excellent McEwen pass enabled Lawrence to gain his second goal of the night from a tight angle.

Surprisingly, given how dangerous they had looked in the opening 20 minutes, Phantoms didn’t score again, although Lawrence came close to completing a hat-trick with a fierce strike that whistled past a post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Knights started to look more threatening themselves and Staudacher pulled a goal back in the 31st minute before Fin Braden broke away to bag a short-handed goal within a couple of minutes to make it 4-3.

Luke Ferrara celebrates his goal for Phantoms against Leeds Knights. Photo Paul Young.

Gospel then performed some heroics to keep the game close, particularly with a smart stop to thwart Lawrence after good work from Callum Buglass, while a ‘goal’ from Ralfs Circenis was ruled out.

The sides traded chances and penalties in the third period with Phantoms pinging the post on a 6-on-4 penalty kill in the dying seconds.

Lawrence was a predictable choice as Phantoms man-of-the-match. The city side had played without key man Janne Laakkonen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phantoms have an early-season reunion with their long-serving coach Slava Koulikov on Friday when visiting the Sheffield Steeldogs (September 26, 7.30pm face-off) before a Saturday home game with Telford Tigers (7pm). Telford also beat Leeds over the weekend. Telford and Sheffield have won their opening 2 matches.