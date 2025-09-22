New man at the double as fast-starting Peterborough Phantoms repel the Knights
It was a fine all-round display from the city side who showed off their attacking prowess in a 4-goal first period, before defending doggedly after the visitors had fought back to 4-3 not long after the match midway point.
Cam Hough had already forced a fine save from Leeds netminder Sam Gospel when Luke Ferrara shot Phantoms ahead in the 6th minute after emerging from behind the goal.
It was 2-0 within a couple of minutes when Lawrence claimed his first competitive goal for the club and 3-0 on 15 minutes when Hough converted expertly following a lovely pass from Corey McEwen.
The Knights responded quickly through import defenceman Matt Staudacher after home netminder Hayden Lavigne had made a good initial save from Kieran Brown’s effort.
But fittingly Phantoms had the last word after a dominant opening period when another excellent McEwen pass enabled Lawrence to gain his second goal of the night from a tight angle.
Surprisingly, given how dangerous they had looked in the opening 20 minutes, Phantoms didn’t score again, although Lawrence came close to completing a hat-trick with a fierce strike that whistled past a post.
The Knights started to look more threatening themselves and Staudacher pulled a goal back in the 31st minute before Fin Braden broke away to bag a short-handed goal within a couple of minutes to make it 4-3.
Gospel then performed some heroics to keep the game close, particularly with a smart stop to thwart Lawrence after good work from Callum Buglass, while a ‘goal’ from Ralfs Circenis was ruled out.
The sides traded chances and penalties in the third period with Phantoms pinging the post on a 6-on-4 penalty kill in the dying seconds.
Lawrence was a predictable choice as Phantoms man-of-the-match. The city side had played without key man Janne Laakkonen.
Phantoms have an early-season reunion with their long-serving coach Slava Koulikov on Friday when visiting the Sheffield Steeldogs (September 26, 7.30pm face-off) before a Saturday home game with Telford Tigers (7pm). Telford also beat Leeds over the weekend. Telford and Sheffield have won their opening 2 matches.