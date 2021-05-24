‘Mr Reliable’ is awarded a testimonial match by the Peterborough Phantoms
Peterborough Phantoms ‘Mr Reliable,’ Will Weldon, has been rewarded with a testimonial match after signing on for a 10th season at Planet Ice.
Such a long spell at one club is unusual in any sport these days and Weldon is thrilled to have his efforts recognised by Phantoms’ management.
Weldon said: “We’ve only had two testimonials in my nine years at the club so that shows it’s not something that’s just handed out to guys as a sweetener or a bonus. It’s something you do genuinely have to work hard for, so to be offered this opportunity by the club is a proud moment for me. It’s a huge honour.
“I’m really happy to be back for my 10th season. I’m looking forward to getting going again and hope to be challenging for silverware once again.”
Koulikov added: “What can I say about Will? He’s Mr Reliable! I like my centremen to be responsible in all areas of the ice, to be one step ahead of what’s about to happen next and to be smart defensively.
“Will’s hockey IQ allows him to do all of the above and that’s why he is my go-to guy in big/important situations. In the last two seasons, Will has unselfishly sacrificed his personal points to play such an important role on the team and this ultimately made us very competitive and successful. Will is irreplaceable and I am really happy he’s back for a tenth season.
“We’re also pleased to be able to reward Will’s commitment and dedication to our team with a testimonial game. It’s not common for a guy to stay with one club for 10 years in any sport anymore and we can consider ourselves lucky that Will has done that with us, so it was only fair that we repaid him for that loyalty with a testimonial game.”