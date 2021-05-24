‘Mr Reliable’ is awarded a testimonial match by the Peterborough Phantoms

Will Weldon in action for Phantoms.

Such a long spell at one club is unusual in any sport these days and Weldon is thrilled to have his efforts recognised by Phantoms’ management.

Weldon said: “We’ve only had two testimonials in my nine years at the club so that shows it’s not something that’s just handed out to guys as a sweetener or a bonus. It’s something you do genuinely have to work hard for, so to be offered this opportunity by the club is a proud moment for me. It’s a huge honour.

“I’m really happy to be back for my 10th season. I’m looking forward to getting going again and hope to be challenging for silverware once again.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Koulikov added: “What can I say about Will? He’s Mr Reliable! I like my centremen to be responsible in all areas of the ice, to be one step ahead of what’s about to happen next and to be smart defensively.

“Will’s hockey IQ allows him to do all of the above and that’s why he is my go-to guy in big/important situations. In the last two seasons, Will has unselfishly sacrificed his personal points to play such an important role on the team and this ultimately made us very competitive and successful. Will is irreplaceable and I am really happy he’s back for a tenth season.