Phantoms netminder Jordan Marr in action. Photo: Darrill Stoddart.

Phantoms’ netminder Jordan Marr was an obvious choice of man of the match after a 1-0 first-leg win in MK. He pulled off a string of fine saves, but he was ably assisted by teammates who were happy to put their bodies on the line for the cause.

Captain Will Weldon grabbed the only goal of a tense struggle in the 33rd minute with an expert deflection of Tom Norton’s fierce shot when Phantoms were on the powerplay.

The hosts had plenty of powerplays themselves, but could not force the puck past Marr, despite some frantic late pressure.

The second leg takes place on Friday, January 27 at Planet Ice (7.30pm face-off) and tickets are available from the Gophantoms.co.uk website

Before then Phantoms have National League games in Sheffield in Saturday and at home to Bees on Sunday (5.30pm).